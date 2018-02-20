Burger King in Muscatine sustains damage after fire Monday night

A Burger King in Muscatine has sustained approximately $25,000 in damages after a fire began near the roof of the building Monday night.

The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received the call just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19 that the Burger King was on fire. Upon arrival, crews found flames and smoke coming from the roof, in an area found later to be the vent of the kitchen hood.

Crews were able to contain the fire and put it out within a few minutes. No injuries have been reported.

The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department and the Fruitland Fire Department. Approximately 11 firefighters responded to the fire.