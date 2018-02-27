Burlington Fire Dept. investigating suspicious fire

A two-story home in Burlington is considered a total loss and is being investigated as a suspicious fire.

The City of Burlington says police and fire were called to the 500 block of Ironwood Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors. The fire was put out around 5:30 a.m. but firefighters were on scene for several more hours, investigating until 4:15 p.m.

The homeowner was not home at the time. The house is considered a total loss with damages estimated at $65,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents. The home is insured.