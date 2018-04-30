Burlington Flood Protection

It’s a first. Burlington is getting a new, multi-million dollar flood protection wall. It’s about fourteen hundred feet and will protect the city from up to twenty-eight feet of water.

Flood stage on the riverfront is fourteen feet. Over the years, some riverfront buildings got belted by the Mighty Mississippi. The Burlington Auditorium, Port of Burlington, and a sewage treatment station have all taken hits.

In 2008, the city experienced record flooding. Public Works Director Nick MacGregor thinks if the city had a flood protection wall back then, it would have saved money and headaches.

The current construction of the new wall should be done sometime in June. Meanwhile, city fathers are keeping a close watch on what takes place up river. Keeping their fingers crossed. Hoping for a kinder, gentler river.

Some projections have the level at fifteen point five feet by Friday. Time will tell.