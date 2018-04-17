Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers looking for wanted suspects

Two men are wanted out of Burlington on unrelated charges and area crime stoppers are asking for the public's help.

The first man they are looking for, 26-year-old Robert Mitchell Degroat is wanted on multiple warrants including an absent from custody warrant.

The second man they are looking for is 21-year-old Tyreon Laseanjae Woodard. Woodard is wanted by authorities on a felony warrant.

If you know the whereabouts of Robert Mitchell Degroat or Tyreon Laseanjae Woodard, please call CrimeStoppers at 319-753-6835. If your tip leads to his arrest, you will receive a cash award.