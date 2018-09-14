Burlington, Iowa Police investigate shooting.

Burlington Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon. Police say around 3:47 p.m. officers were called to 241 South 9th Street for a call of a man who has been shot. When they arrived they found 35 year old Tito Kingsby with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. After interviewing witnesses and searching the residence, police say they found drugs and multiple firearms. Police later found 22 year old Tyreon Woodard hiding in the attic. He was arrested on unrelated Des Moines County warrants for probation violation.