Burlington Police Chief announces retirement

Burlington Police Chief Doug Beaird announced his upcoming retirement to the city council at Monday night's work session. Beaird told the council that after 30 years in the Burlington Police Department he planed to step down the first week of April.

Burlington City Council Work Session - 1/8/18

Beaird started as a patrol officer with the Burlington Police Department in 1988 and was appointed chief in 2012. He told the council that he would help in finding a replacement if that's what the council wanted.

