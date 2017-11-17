Burlington Police looking for shots fired suspect

Burlington Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a shots fired incident Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of South 8th Street around 10:51 a.m.

Officers found several shell casings near Angular and South 9th Street. No injuries were reported.

Police say they identified a suspect based on witness statements and surveillance video.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Adderryl Harris of Burlington Iowa. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at (319) 753-6835.

