Burlington Police warn public of card skimmer found on an ATM

The Burlington Police Department would like to make the public aware of a recently reported card skimmer found on an ATM in Burlington.

The card skimmer that was found was a green cap that fits over the ATM card slot, that allows people to steal the card information via Bluetooth.

The Better Business Bureau has tips on how you can protect yourself from a Skimmer:

Pay with a credit card or cash: You aren't liable for fraudulent charges on your credit card (but be sure to report them to your bank). But if scammers gain your debit card info, they may be able to drain your account.

Protect your PIN. Place your hand or a piece of paper over the keypad when entering your number. Some scammers set up a video camera nearby to record customers entering their PINs.

Look for signs of skimmers. The tape is often used to attach the skimming devices; if something looks odd, wiggle it to make sure it doesn't come loose.

Use chip readers when available: The new credit/debit card processors -- which require you to "dip" a chip card instead of swipe the magnetic stripe -- are more secure. Check to see that your credit and debit cards have them, and use them whenever possible.

Be wary of strange signs. Some con artists attach signs to ATMs or card processors providing alternate instructions, such as telling users to swipe their card on a separate reader first. If something looks out of place, find a different machine and report it to the store manager or the police.

For more information on card skimmers, and ways to avoid being a victim visit www.bbb.org.

