Burlington Steamboat Days under way

Get ready to rock for this year's Burlington Steamboat Days. The multi-day music event starts Thursday, June 14th and runs through Sunday, June 17th.

Thursday night, the main stage opens at 7:15 p.m. with Iowa native Adam Cunningham, a finalist in the NBC reality show The Voice. Then at 8:45 p.m. the Charlie Daniels Band takes the stage.

Friday night main stage features rock bands Jefferson Starship followed by Survivor. On Saturday its Soul Assylm and Fuel and on Sunday, Craig Morgan and Sister Hazel perform on the main stage.

Several other bands will perform throughout the weekend along with food vendors and family activities.

For more information go to Burlington Steamboat Days website.

Burlington Steamboat Days

