BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) Burlington high school athletics has filed to leave the MAC after the 2018-2019 athletic season, according to the school's activities director Zach Shay.
A vote among existing athletic directors will take place on Wednesday, April 11, to approve the move.
If approved, Burlington would join the Southeast conference with current members Ft. Madison, Mt. Pleasant, Washington, Keokuk and Fairfield.
Burlington files to leave MAC
