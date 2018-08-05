Burlington fire has business owners in shock

The Tama building in downtown Burlington is rubble after a fire late last night. Community members who live downtown and near the building are trying to figure out their next move.

Brothers Mark and Eric Renteria live next to the Tama building, and not only were they about to move into the newly-renovated building but they were going to open three businesses on the main floor of it as well.

"We actually had reserved the apartment in the top corner of the building behind us as our home," said Eric Renteria. "We've lost our home and 3 businesses that were all set to move into place in the next 60 days so we were at the finish line and now it's all gone."

"We just closed a business to move into this building," said Mark. "Now we have nowhere to open the business."

The Burlington Fire Chief, Matt Trexel, says that because the renovations were currently underway it actually made it harder to get tipped about the fire in a timely manner. "When buildings are under restoration they're particularly hazardous for us because they don't have working smoke alarms or working sprinkler system," he said. "Fires like this one obviously get a really big head start on us before we're notified."

The Renteria brothers were trying to stay optimistic, saying it's the only thing they can really do at this point. Eric concluded by saying, "Today we mourn and tomorrow we get back to work and figure out how to rebuild this."