Burlington home damaged by fire

A fire in a basement caused costly damage to a home in Burlington.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cliffwood Dr.

around 11:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 after the owners smelled smoke.

No smoke or flames were visible from the outside, but they were able to locate a fire in the basement near the electrical panels. The fire was contained to the basement.

Damage from smoke is estimated at $15,000 to the structure and another $10,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is not considered suspicious.