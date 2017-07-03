Burlington man arrested for burglary charges

Just before midnight on Sunday, July 2nd, Des Moines County Deputies responded to an apartment building for a call of a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

Deputies spoke with the victim and witnesses and determined Centrel Handy forced his way into the apartment and assaulted the victim while armed with a gun. During the burglary, officers say Handy fired his gun and hit a vehicle parked in front of the apartment. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics for his injuries.

A short time later Des Moines County Deputies and Burlington Police Officers found Centrel Handy in his vehicle in the 1400 block of Lincoln Street in Burlington. During a search of the area and a nearby building, investigators say they discovered parts to the handguns, ammo, and clothes worn by Handy during the burglary.

29-year-old Centrel Handy was placed under arrest. He faces charges for burglary and a felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Facility without bond.