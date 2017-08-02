Burlington man arrested in connection with burglaries in three Illinois Counties

55-year-old Brian K. Tully is accused of entering two rural Warren County homes on Jul 23rd. One residence was located at the east side of Warren County, the other residence was near the west side of the county.

In each instance, Tully allegedly entered the residences and was confronted by home owners before fleeing. A description of the man and vehicle were provided to responding Deputies in Warren County and also passed on to authorities in Henderson County.

Tully was intercepted in Henderson County and subsequently returned to Warren County. His vehicle was impounded and subsequently searched.

Further investigation by the Burlington Police Department along with, Warren, Henderson, and Mercer County Sheriff’s detectives determined Tully’s alleged involvement in burglaries in both Warren and Henderson Counties.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be announcing additional details later today regarding a home invasion in Mercer County earlier this year allegedly involving Tully.

Tully is being housed in the Warren County Jail with other county arrest warrants pending, as well as an Iowa Department of Corrections warrant.

