Burlington man arrested in connection with burglaries that happened on New Year's Eve

A Burlington man has been arrested in connection with a New Year's Eve burglary at multiple cabins.

23-year-old Kyle Parker was arrested on a warrant out of Henderson County for Burglary on Wednesday, March 28. According to police, he and three other Burlington men, Michael Jagerson, Kaleb Shannon and Dustan Fenton allegedly broke into approximately 20 cabins.

The men allegedly took guns, televisions and electronic equipment.

Parker is being held on $50,000 bond. Burglary is a Class 2 Felony and carries 3-7 years in the Department of Corrections.