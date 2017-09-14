Burlington man arrested on drug and gun charges

An investigation led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges. Keith Giovanni Nash, 35, was arrested on Wednesday, August 13 after officers executed a search warrant at 1215 Patterson St. During the search, officers recovered U.S. currency, digital scales, packaging material, marijuana, a hand gun and over six ounces of crystal methamphetamine.

Nash was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine over five grams, a class B felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a class D felony; drug tax stamp violation, a class D felony; and possession of firearm by felon, a class D felony.

In 2013, Nash was arrested at the Galesburg Amtrak station with 24 pounds of marijuana. In January of 2014 he began serving a six year prison sentence. He was released on parole in March of 2016.