Burlington man arrested on multiple sex crime charge

A Burlington man has been arrested on multiple sex crime charges. Police say that charges brought against 21-year-old Jaydin Ramon Johnson stem from an ongoing investigation by West Burlington Police Department into a complaint of sexual misconduct.

Johnson is charged with two counts of sex abuse in the third degree and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, all class C fellonies. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center where he is being held without bond until pending a court appearance.