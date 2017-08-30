Police: Burlington man arrested with large quantity of Heroin and cash

Police say they have made an arrest in an ongoing investigation surrounding the distribution of Heroine. On Wednesday morning, August 30, around 9 a.m., police executed a search warrant at 1822 Osborn in Burlington.

During the search, police say "a large quantity of Heroin and US currency was recovered." They also reported finding a handgun.

As a result of the search, 20-year-old Brenton Mon'shea Jones of Burlington was arrested on the following charges: Four counts of possession/delivery of controlled substance heroine, a class C felony; one count of possession/delivery of controlled substance marijuana, a class D felony; one count of possession of firearm by felon, a class D felony; and one count of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a class D felony.

Jones is being held in the Des Moines County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.