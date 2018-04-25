Burlington man charged with arson in garage fire

A Burlington man is facing arson charges after being accused of setting fire to a garage.

According to a news release, firefighters were called to a garage fire Wed., April 24, 2018, just before 9 p.m. in the 900 block of S.13th Street.

When they arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire appeared to be suspicious, so the fire marshal and Burlington police were called in to investigate.

Surveillance video showed a man setting a fire near the garage. Officers found a man near the fire scene matching the description of the man on the video.

Police say 36-year-old Terrence Carter admitted to intentionally setting the fire in retaliation against a person who lived at the home who had tampered with Cater's girlfriend's vehicle.

Cater is charged with 2nd degree arson, which is a felony.

