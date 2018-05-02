Burlington man charged with vehicular homicide

Bradley Wischmeier, 58 years old, of Burlington, was charged Monday with Vehicular Homicide and OWI.

The charges are the result of the incident that occurred on April 17, 2018, during which a deceased female’s body was found near a burning vehicle in a field in the 9000 block of Stony Hollow Road. Bradley Wischmeier was in the immediate area of the burning vehicle and was identified as being the driver of the vehicle through the investigation.

Wischmeier remains in the Des Moines County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash only bond. The name of the deceased woman has not been released, as the process of the positive identification is still being completed.