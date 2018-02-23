Burlington man facing felony robbery charges

A Burlington man has been arrested and is being held on felony charges after trying to rob a man.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21 just after 5 p.m., Burlington Police were called to the 600 block of South 10th Street after they received a report of an attempted robbery.

The victim had told police that a white male approached him demanding the victim's wallet and the suspect said he had a gun. The victim was able to get away and call the police. Police were unable to locate the suspect, however, the victim was able to give a description of the suspect.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, officers located the suspect walking in the 2600 block of Division Street and was identified as 39-year-old Marvin Lee Bedenbender.

Bedenbender is being charged with 2nd-degree robbery and is being held at the Des Moines County Jail on $10,000 bond awaiting initial appearance.