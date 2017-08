One year after his arrest, a Burlington man was found guilty of sex abuse.

29-year-old Nicholas Cagle was charged on August 30, 2016. He was arrested for sexual abuse involving a four-year-old boy.

Burlington Police received the original complaint and the Department of Human Services assisted in the arrest.

Exactly one year later a jury of his peers found him guilty of sex abuse in the second degree.

Cagle's sentencing has been set for October 16th, 2017.