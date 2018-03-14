Burlington man out on bond after allegedly stealing items from residence

A Burlington man is out on bond after being charged with two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree.

On Sunday, March 4 the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence on Y Camp Road. The suspect, 51-year-old Vincent Keith Valdez had allegedly entered the residence and stole tools and construction supplies.

On Tuesday, March 6 the same sheriff's office received another report of a burglary from the property owner on Y Camp Road. They told officials the residence had been entered and more tools and supplies were taken.

Responding deputies were able to identify possible suspects and suspected vehicles through physical evidence gathered at the scene during the investigations. A search warrant was issued as a result of this investigation.

During the execution of the warrant, deputies located several stolen items reported from the burglaries on Y Camp Road. After interviewing suspects at the searched residence, Valdez was identified as a suspect.

Valdez was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree, a class D felony and was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges and arrests pending.

The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office was assisted in this investigation by the Burlington Police Department and the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force.