Burlington man sentenced on firearm charges

26-year-old Daniel James Lusk, formerly of Burlington, Iowa, was sentenced to 60-months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Lusk will serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims' Fund.

On Oct. 24, 2016, he was arrested in Burlington after burglarizing a home. Lusk was found in possession of two handguns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Burlington Police Department and Des Moines County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation.

Lusk was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey.