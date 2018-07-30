Burlington man thrown from motorcycle after leaving road

A Burlington man suffered unknown injuries when his motorcycle left the road and flipped end over end.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on County Road J20 just west of Salem, Iowa. That's about 12 miles southwest of Mount Pleasant.

A crash report states 47-year-old John Geiger, Sr. was westbound on County Road J20, also known as Salem Road, when the motorcycle went off the road into the north ditch. Troopers said Geiger was thrown from the motorcycle when it caught the ground and flipped. Both Geiger and the motorcycle came to rest in front of a residence at 1465 Salem Road.

An air ambulance took Geiger to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. The patrol has not provided his condition.

