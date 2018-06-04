Burlington man's tire screeching leads to marijuana charges

A Burlington man's tire screeching at 2 am led to possession of controlled substance charges.

the Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigated suspicious activity at the Saint Avenue Stop in Olds, Iowa at 2:05 am on June 3rd.

The Sheriff’s Office found that 22-year-old, Enrique Garza, of Burlington was squealing the tires of his vehicle in the parking lot. Inside the vehicle, a baggie of marijuana was located.

Enrique was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance was Fernando Madrigal, 19 of San Francisco, California.