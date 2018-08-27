Burlington police arrest Cedar Rapids man in assault and burglary

On Sunday at 6:58 a.m. Burlington Police Officers were dispatched to 233 Summer St. in reference to a burglary.

The victim advised that two white males forced their way into the house and assaulted him. The male went to Great River Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

On Monday Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle at 1000 S. 10th Street. Officers identified a subject at the residence as a Brandon Hanners, who matched the physical description as one of the suspects.

Hanners admitted that he went to the residence of 233 Summer St. and forced his way inside. Hanners admitted to punching the male inside the residence.

Hanners was arrested for Burglary first degree and was taken to the Des Moines County Jail where he is being held with no bond awaiting an initial court appearance.

An additional arrest is anticipated.