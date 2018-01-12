Burlington police investigate partially decomposed body

Police responded Friday morning around 8:17 to investigate a partially decomposed body in a home at 704 S. Central Street.. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist the Burlington Police Department in the death investigation.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted Saturday, January 13 to identify the person and determine manner and cause of death. The identification of the body will not be released until family is notified.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

