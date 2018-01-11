Burlington police investigating early morning shooting

Burlington police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to a hospital. It happened around 4 a.m. Jan. 11, 2018 at a home in the 800 block of Maple Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man in the home was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his ear. Police say the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319 753-8375 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319 753-6835.