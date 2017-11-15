Burlington police respond to multiple complaints of windows being shot out

Overnight on Tuesday, the Burlington Police Department received multiple reports of windows being shot out. The reports included vehicles, residences and businesses.

If you have suffered damages please report it to the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835; you may be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,0

