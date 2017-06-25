Burlington residents concerned about violence following two shootings

Burlington police are investigating two shootings which took place over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon officers responded to the corner of Harrison and Madison Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Then, early Sunday morning police were dispatched to Crazy Coyote's bar on Mount Pleasant Street.

One person was injured and hospitalized in each shooting.

Residents say things like this don't normally happen in the area.

"You know every town has some bad apples, but there are a whole bunch of wonderful people here," believes Andrea Horton.

Tanya Hancock, a resident of Burlington for over ten years says she's noticed an increase in the violence.

"I personally would not leave my doors unlocked at night," Hancock says.

Two years ago, Horton started a Facebook page called 'Let's Take Burlington Iowa back' to bring attention to the violence she had witnessed.

"People are dying and injured and everybody was confused and lost and didn't know how to handle it," she remembers. "So I'm just doing what i can to try and help people feel safe."

As of Sunday, June 25th, the page has over 4,500 likes.

Horton hopes to see an increase in community outreach and neighborhood watch program.

"I just want people to know that Burlington is not a bad place to live and if we come together and if we work together we can fix this," Horton says.

She is hosting a peace rally in Crapo Park in Burlington on July 7th at 6:30pm.

The identity and condition of the victims injured in the shootings is unknown at this time.

