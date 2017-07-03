Burlington's flood wall construction underway

The City of Burlington has begun construction on a flood wall. It's part of the city's flood remediation plan.

The project is slated to be completed next spring. City officials hope the flood wall will not only protect the downtown from flooding but will transform the riverfront to a people-centered location.

The floodwall is phase five of the flood remediation plan. It will tie into Highway 34 off-ramp and run down to the Port, past the Auditorium and up to Market Street.

The amount of floodwall built in 2017 will depend on the price when bids come in- approximately $2.5 million is budgeted for floodwalls in 2017. It is likely that the wall along Market Street will need to be built in phase VI.