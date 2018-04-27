Burn bans in effect across QCA

Burn bans are in effect for several cities across the Quad Cities area. Officials said strong winds and dry vegetation are leading to multiple grass and brush fires across our area. Cordova Fire Chief, Chuck Smalley said once the fire starts it can spread very quickly.

"They can get going on you and they'll travel any route, ditch lines, roads, roadsides, fields, yards," Smalley said. "We've had a couple right in backyards and that's when it gets scary."

Chief Smalley said the fires can create wind patterns of their own. Friday he issued a burn ban for Hillsdale, Cordova and Port Byron until further notice.