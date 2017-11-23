Finding time to burn the calories consumed during Thanksgiving

Who doesn't love the food on Thanksgiving? Who also is quick to grab seconds after that hearty meal? Well, according to the Calorie Control Council, the average American will consume about 3,000 calories on Thanksgiving.

That means a 180-pound adult would have to walk for nine hours to burn off that one meal and if you pick up the pace and run, it would take about five hours. If you're wondering how long it would take to jump-rope off the calories, it would take about four and a half hours.

There is some food for thought before you go back in for seconds.