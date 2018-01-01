Burst sprinkler dampens Bettendorf Family Museum's New Year's Day

Police and fire departments responded to a burst sprinkler at the Bettendorf Family Museum Monday morning, January 1.

According to Museum Director Kim Kidwell, the overhead fire sprinkler burst in the vestibule between the two sets of entrance doors. She says the fire and police received an automatic call.

Kidwell says water spilled into the entrance of the museum but only minimal damage was done. Repairs were to get underway on the same day.

The museum is expected to be open for business on Tuesday.