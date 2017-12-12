School bus catches fire in western Iowa killing two

Shortly after 7 a.m. Carson and Oakland Iowa Fire departments responded to a call of a school bus engulfed in flames, possibly with a driver and child on board.

Police have confirmed that the remains of two individuals were found on the bus.

Fire dispatchers contacted Riverside schools who confirmed that it was one of their buses and that they were unable to contact the driver on their cell phone after the call.

According to police scanners deputies arrived at 7:19 and were unable to get on the bus which they reported to be fully engulfed in flames.

Lifenet was initially on standby for the incident but was canceled shortly after deputies arrived on scene.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. police scanners indicated that one female party is being transferred for medical attention. There has been no information about the possible second party.

The fire was contained and the fire is still under investigation.

The situation is still ongoing and we will provide more details as they become available.