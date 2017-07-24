Bush beans recalled over potentially defective cans

Bush Brothers & Company is announcing a voluntary recall of certain cans of Bush’s beans due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

The recall involves 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans.

Anyone who purchased the affected cansis urged to throw them away immediately even if the beans do not appear to be spoiled.

Bush says its internal quality assurance checks identified the problem, which has since been corrected, and it is now working with retailers to have the affected cans removed from shelves.

The recall covers:

• 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with a best buy date of June 2019;

• 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Best Country Style Baked Beans with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with a best by date of June 2019;

• 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Best Original Baked Beans with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and lot codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with a best by date of June 2019.

To learn more about the affected lot numbers and best by dates, you may call (800) 590-3797 or visit www.bushbeans.com.