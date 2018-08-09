Business and vehicles broken into in Whiteside County, officials investigating

Officials in Whiteside County are investigating after they received multiple reports of a burglary on Wednesday.

Officials say just before 7 a.m. the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office responded to the call in rural Fulton. They say at some point over the night unknown suspects entered the property and broke into a business and vehicles. Officials say numerous items were taken.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Detective Section is investigating this burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044 or Crime Stoppers at 815- 625 - 7867 with any information.