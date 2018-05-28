Businesses in the Village stay open this holiday for the QC Criterium

Today's Criterium was not just about the bike races, it was also a chance for spectators to get some relief from the heat and check out the local shops. Many in the crowd were also from out of town.

The Mint Green Boutique says that’s one reason why their shop had a steady flow all day. “It's the first time they've been to the Village for this Criterium, they've heard about it. The race is bringing a lot of people from out of town as well so it's great,” says Darren Low.

With the heat, it was no surprise many flocked to Lagomarcino’s for ice cream, air conditioning, and a menu to fit the event.

“We've named some of our ice cream sundaes after terms that would be used in bikes races. So bonkbuster… the Criterium, we have one called the breakaway. So we kind of have a little fun and play off of the race a little bit.” Tom Lagomarcino explained.

