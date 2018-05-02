Businesses on Rockingham Road exempt from 90-day moratorium extension

The city of Davenport voted to extend the moratorium on Rockingham road corridor between Division and South Concord road for 90 days.

However, property owners who have businesses on the block will be exempt and can do anything with the properties they purchased.

Prior to Wednesday’s vote, many of the businesses that had bought property had to hold their brakes on doing anything.

The meeting had both people who opposed and were in favor of the moratorium, but it ultimately came down to city council members. Who said they heard the concerns and the impacts businesses were having because of their decision.

“As it read last week if we would not have amended it, what would have happened is anyone who owned property on Rockingham would not have been able to apply for a business license until the 90-day extension was over,” said Kyle Gripp, Alderman-At-Large.

Rockingham has been an area of interest for the city. They say they have plans to improve that area. With this 90 day extension, they are planning to have a zoning approval by end of July.