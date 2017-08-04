PARK VIEW, Iowa (KWQC)- It’s now been one year since a strong storm took the roof off of a strip mall in Park View.
The roof had to be repaired and the inside of the businesses had to be remodeled.
Mama’s Parlor a restaurant was the first business to reopen last winter. In the last couple of months a liquor store, hair salon, and dentist office have also reopened.
Businesses recover one year after storm
