Businesses weigh in on two-way traffic proposal for 3rd and 4th Streets

City leaders are working to convert 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Davenport into two-way traffic lanes. Officials have discussed this proposal for years, but have met formdally to discuss the next steps moving forward. Kyle Carter, with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said he is hopeful the plan becomes a reality within the next five years.

"What we have been shooting for all along is that this be adopted as a goal of the city," Carter said. "We [should] no longer debate if we're going to do it but when we are going to do it and that's the shift I think we're having right now.

Tommy's Cafe on 3rd Street has been in business for more than 30 years. Manager, Casey Jones said most people have grown accustom to the one-way street.

"It's just been this way for so long and I feel like the majority of people in downtown Davenport understand it," Jones said. "I do get if you're not from down here it could cause some confusion, it's just been this way for so long so if it's not broken in our opinion don't fix it."

The proposal would convert 3rd and 4th Streets between Marquette and River Drive into two-way traffic. Both lanes would be separated by a center turning lane and would also include a bike lane in each direction. The plan is estimated to cost around $1.2 million. There is no timeline on when the proposal would be completed or voted on by city council, but officials said they hope to make the changes a reality within the next five years.