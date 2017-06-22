Bustos says Trump Administration committed to QC rail project

The Trump administration has agreed to support plans for passenger rail service in the Quad Cities. That's according to Illinois 17th Dist. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

In a news release, Bustos (D) Ill. says she received continued commitment from officials with the Federal Rail Administration to work with the state to complete the project. Associate Administrator Paul Nissenbaum committed to working with Congresswoman Bustos, the Illinois Department of Transportation, railroads and local officials to get this project to completion.

Bustos says the pledge comes despite President Trump's proposed cuts to Amtrak.

Last year, Bustos announced an agreement between the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration to move forward on the Quad City to Chicago train route, which was previously put on hold.