Bustos, Durbin and Duckworth Announce $444,128 Grant for Quad City International Airport

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that the Quad City International Airport received $444,128 in grant funding from the Department of Transportation.

These federal dollars will be used to expand the service road. The safety and efficiency of operations at the Quad City International Airport heavily depend on a reliable service road. Congresswoman Bustos along with Senators Durbin and Duckworth have steadfastly supported investment in local airports across central and northwestern Illinois, such as the Peoria International Airport, the Chicago Rockford International Airport, and the Quad City International Airport, to ensure our state’s infrastructure is up to date and local businesses remain competitive in the regional economy.

In addition to today’s announcement, the three secured funding last September for the Quad City International Airport in order to rehabilitate lighting systems for Runway 9/27 and Taxiway H to enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions.