Busy week for Thanksgiving travel

This year millions of Americans are expected to travel ahead of Thanksgiving, kicking off one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. According to AAA, from Wednesday to Sunday will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week in 12 years with more than 50 million expected to travel to a destination.

Nearly four million people are expected to fly. According to experts, airfare tickets are the cheapest they've been in four years. Representatives at the Quad Cities International Airport expect 1,222 people to depart on Tuesday and more than a thousand on Wednesday. Officials said several airlines have rearranged flight schedules to accommodate the increase in passengers.

While many will fly, millions of others are expected to hit the roads, but gas prices will be higher than in year's past. AAA predicts 89 percent of all travelers will drive, meaning more than 45 million people will be on the roads nationwide. Whether you're driving or flying, experts advise planning ahead and allowing additional travel time due to the influx of people.