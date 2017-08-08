Butter Cow sculpture ready for the Iowa State Fair

The famous butter cow is finished and ready for visitors at the Iowa State Fair.

However, the cow’s ‘roommates’ are still getting a facelift. On Monday the fair announced a butter likeness of Laura Ingalls Wilder as the companion sculpture to the famed butter cow in 2017. This year marks her 150th birthday,

Butter sculptor, Sarah Pratt, got a little help from a model to help her get butter Wilder just right.

Wilder and her family lived in Iowa for two years before they found their ‘Little House on the Prairie” in Minnesota.

Pratt says she has lists of famous Iowans for each year’s fair sculpture, “Every year I start making lists of anniversaries that are coming up or of famous Iowans. I came across that her 150th birthday was earlier this year in February. I loved the Laura Ingalls books and all the spinoffs, the TV show. I'm also kind of a history buff so it kind of hit a lot of my favorites."

Pratt is also sculpting a likeness of the Solheim Cup Trophy that will be awarded to the Best Women’s Golf Team in the world later this month in West Des Moines.

The 2017 Iowa State Fair runs from August 10th- 20th.

