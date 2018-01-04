Man and dog rescued from Lake Storey after truck submerges

An 84-year-old man and his dog are lucky to be alive after driving into Lake Storey. According to authorities, it happened near the east boat ramp on Wednesday afternoon. Resident, Evan Miller, was driving home from a meeting when he saw the vehicle half-way submerged in the water.

"I pulled in and I saw a white pickup out here in the lake," Miller said. "There was a gentleman beside the pickup that was in the water."

Miller said he and a few other bystanders quickly jumped into action to help. The group grabbed toe straps and cardboard from their cars and worked to pull the man to safety.

"Probably within another 5-10 minutes he would have went under and it would have been a search instead of a rescue."

Moments after they brought the man to shore, authorities arrived on scene. Fire fighters then jumped in to save the man's dog who was still in the vehicle.

"Fire and ambulance showed up and police and they took over from there."

While Miller said he's not hero, he does know he was in the right place at the right time.

"[It's] just human nature to help, and I just think everyone would do the same thing if they were in the same situation."

According to officials, the man and his dog are okay and recovering at home. Authorities have not released the name of the man.

