CDC, FDA continue to issue alerts over Honey Smacks cereal recall

Another 30 people have been reported ill in an outbreak of salmonella linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal and some stores are still selling the recalled product.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said no one should be buying or selling any form of Honey Smacks cereal.

Since the last update on the cereal issue on July 12, 30 more illnesses have been reported.

Overall, there have been 130 cases of people getting sick in 36 states.

A statement released by the CDC said 34 people were sick enough to be hospitalized, although no one has died.

The cereal was recalled in June, but the Food and Drug Administration has still found the cereal for sale in some stores.

#RECALL update: Seriously, get rid of Kellogg’s #HoneySmacks in the cabinets! @CDCgov continues to get #Salmonella illness reports linked to the cereal. Now- 130 confirmed infections in 34 states. Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy – retailers can NOT legally sell. https://t.co/wJJzWd7KqG pic.twitter.com/laBH2cXsw3 — FDA FOOD (@FDAfood) September 4, 2018





The CDC is advising people not to eat any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-by date.

They said to check your home for the cereal and throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.