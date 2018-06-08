CDC classifies recent flu season as "highly severe"

Flu season is finally over and officials confirm it was a bad one. The CDC has classified the 2017-2018 flu season as highly severe.

Flu activity ramped up in November, peaked in January and February and was still high through March. Sadly, 171 children died from flu-related illness.

Officials say the flu vaccine was 36% effective in protecting against Influenza A and 42% against Influenza B.

There will be another option for flu protection next season. A CDC panel has voted to bring back the flu-mist nasal spray after a two-year absence.

Data shows the nasal vaccine is effective and doctors hope the reformulated spray will improve coverage, especially in schools.

Flu-mist will be available for people between the ages of 2 and 49 who are not pregnant.