CDC outlines potential dangers of anyhdrous ammonia

According to the Centers for Disease Control, anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas with pungent, suffocating fumes used as an agricultural fertilizer and industrial refrigerant.

The agency says symptoms of exposure to anhydrous ammonia include eye, nose, and throat irritation, breathing difficulties or chest pain, fluid in the lungs, burns, blisters, and frost bite.

The CDC says exposure to high concentrations of anhydrous ammonia can be fatal.

The CDC also says outdoor exposure to high levels of anhydrous ammonia, which is used in some chemical fertilizers, can result from leaks and spills at production plants and storage facilities, pipelines, tank trucks, railcars, or barges during transportation.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association produced a 12-minute video outlining proper safety procedures for anyone handling anhydrous ammonia.

You can find more information on anhydrous ammonia at the attached link.